The Killers score seventh UK Number One with huge sales of new album ‘Pressure Machine’

The Killers have racked up their seventh consecutive UK Number One album with ‘Pressure Machine’.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the band’s latest record was outselling the rest of the top five combined.

By today, it had reached over 25,000 chart sales, 84 per cent of which were physical sales, including 5,400 on vinyl.

‘Hot Fuss‘ (2005), ‘Sam’s Town‘ (2006), ‘Day & Age‘ (2008), ‘Battle Born‘ (2012), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017) and last year’s ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ have all previously reached the UK top spot. Their latest chart topper is an official UK Chart record for an international act, according to the Official Charts Company.

Other acts who have achieved a similar feat in the UK include Coldplay with eight Number Ones, Oasis with seven and Arctic Monkeys, who have six.

Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR‘ went in at Number Two, Jungle‘s new album ‘Loving In Stereo’ is at three and last week’s Number One ‘We’re All Alone In This Together‘ by Dave is now at Number Four. Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever‘ went in at Number Five.

Last night (August 19), The Killers showcased a host of tracks from their new album at a comeback show in New York.

The Las Vegas band debuted ‘In The Car Outside’ and ‘Sleepwalker’ during their gig at Terminal 5.

The Killers also played a host of classic hits including ‘Mr. Brightside’, ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ and ‘Human’ along with tracks from their 2020 album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ including ‘Dying Breed’, ‘Blowback’ and ‘Caution’.

The band performed last night’s warm-up show ahead of a concert at Central Park’s Great Lawn tomorrow (August 21) alongside Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon.

Read the full NME Big Read cover story with The Killers here, where the band open up about childhood trauma, meeting Bruce Springsteen, collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers on the track ‘Runaway Horses’, Flowers’ past run-in with Richard Dawkins, and how all four band members are set to reunite for a “heavier” sounding new album.

The Killers are set to return to the UK for a lengthy stadium tour in 2022.