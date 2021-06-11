The Killers have shared a preview of their upcoming Bruce Springsteen collaboration and announced the release date for the track.

As previously confirmed, the two acts will team up on a release called ‘Dustland’, which Springsteen revealed during an appearance on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio. The Vegas band had also previously teased a “killer collab” with a mystery artist.

Now, The Killers have posted a short clip of the collaboration to their social media accounts. ‘Dustland’ appears to be a new version of the band’s 2008 track ‘A Dustland Fairytale’, which featured on the album ‘Day & Age’.

“Castles in the sky sit stranded, vandalised,” frontman Brandon Flowers and Springsteen sing in the clip. “We’re drawbridges closing.” Watch the video below now.

The visuals also reveal that ‘Dustland’ will be released next Wednesday (June 16).

The Killers revealed in April that they have “finished” work on their new album, which will form the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

In a fan Q&A on Instagram Live, Flowers said: “We’re basically in the mastering phase. It will come out this year. We were hoping for an early summer release, but the vinyl manufacturing companies are all inundated with the artists who held their albums back because of COVID […] It will be [released] this year, and it is finished.”

Springsteen, meanwhile, is set to return to Broadway for a fresh string of performances of his Springsteen On Broadway show. All audience members will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and fill out a health screening within 24 hours of the show.