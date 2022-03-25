The Killers share seven new songs on deluxe version of ‘Pressure Machine’

The Killers have shared seven new reimagined versions of songs from their 2021 album ‘Pressure Machine’ on the deluxe version of the record, which is out today (March 25).

The expanded version, which you can listen to below, features four different versions of closing track ‘The Getting By’, plus a new version of ‘Runaway’ and two further takes on ‘West Hills’.

‘The Getting By II’ is much more rousing and characteristic of the band than the original while other versions are even more downbeat than the 2021 cut.

‘Running Horses II’ is also more upbeat than the previous version of the track and no longer features Phoebe Bridgers.

Opening track ‘West Hills’ meanwhile now features a reworked gospel version of the song.

Last year, The Killers revealed to NME that they’re already at work on a “heavier” new record – and that this one is likely to feature all four members.

The band’s previous record ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ came out in 2020 and saw guitarist Dave Keuning sit out the recording sessions to enjoy some time at home at San Diego instead. Keuning returned for ‘Pressure Machine’ while bassist Mark Stoermer was absent due to caution around the COVID pandemic, with the rest of the band wishing to rush through the recording process without “overthinking it”.

However, for their next album, it seems that The Killers might all return together for the first time since 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

“I’m just supposing here, but I think the whole COVID thing made people realise how good they have it,” drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr told NME for their Big Read cover story.

“There have been some really kind remarks that I’ve never heard from the guys before that made saying, ‘Hey, I don’t want to not be on a record any more – so let’s do this’. We’re very sobered up from the experience of being locked away. I do think that all four of us are going to be on this next record. We’ve already started messing around a bit, so that’s good.”

The band also revealed that they had already been working at Keuning’s San Diego studio on what Vannucci called “orphan songs” and some “beauties” to “figure out” what the next record might sound like after the more stripped-back and country-driven sound of ‘Pressure Machine’.

The Killers will tour in the UK and Ireland in May and June. You can see the band’s upcoming live dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

May

24 – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster

26 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

28 – Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

30 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

June

1 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

3 – Emirates Stadium, London

4 – Emirates Stadium, London

6 – The Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

7 – The Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

9 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

11 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

14 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

15 – Malahide Castle, Dublin