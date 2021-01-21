The Killers share snippet of new music in Instagram live video

The Killers have teased the release of new music, sharing two brief snippets of the same song in a short Instagram live video.

In the clip, the band’s drummer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., plays a short audio excerpt, before leading viewers around the group’s recording studio.

“That’s all you want, that’s all you get,” Vannucci says after playing four bars of the new song.

Later in the video, as Vannucci enters another part of the studio, more of the same unreleased track can be heard. Watch the full clip below:

The Killers dropped their most recent studio album, ‘Imploding The Mirage’, in August last year. NME gave the record a five-star review, calling it “a musical DeLorean: rooted in mainstream Americana but speeding into adventurous horizons”.

It didn’t take long for the band to begin teasing the release of more new music, with frontman Brandon Flowers telling NME that the group plans to drop another album in 2021.

“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio,” Flowers told NME in August.

“There will be another album. I’m excited. It might be better than [‘Imploding The Mirage’]”.

The band sparked further speculation late last year, when they shared what appeared to be an album tracklist to Instagram.