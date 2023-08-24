The Killers share snippet of new single ‘Your Side Of Town’

The Killers have shared a brief snippet of their upcoming new single ‘Your Side Of Town’ – check it out below.

The Las Vegas band are set to release the song tomorrow (August 25) ahead of their headline performances at Reading & Leeds this weekend. It’ll follow on from their standalone 2022 track ‘Boy’.

Now, Brandon Flowers and co. have posted an eight-second clip from what appears to be the official video for ‘Your Side Of Town’. The black-and-white footage is soundtracked by a dramatic, synth-led instrumental.

In the caption, The Killers wrote: “‘Your Side of Town’ coming out imminently (August 25). Pre-save today.”

“Your Side of Town” coming out imminently (August 25). Pre-save today pic.twitter.com/od4V1eaTdT — The Killers (@thekillers) August 23, 2023

Announcing the single earlier this week, the group expressed their “excitement” over sharing new material with their fans.

“It’s got the ghosts of a lot of synth music that inspired us over the years,” they explained. “And yet somehow feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”

The Killers’ seventh and most recent studio album, ‘Pressure Machine’, was released in 2021.

Speaking to NME about ‘Boy’ last summer, frontman Flowers said the band had been sending ideas “back and forth” and talking with their producers.

“You will hear singles this year,” he explained at the time. “The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”

The Killers will play the Main Stage East at Reading Festival this Saturday (August 26), and Leeds Festival on Sunday (27). See the full stage times here, and the latest weather forecast for both sites here.