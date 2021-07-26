The Killers share teaser clip for new album ‘Pressure Machine’

The Killers have shared a new teaser clip ahead of the release of their forthcoming seventh studio album, ‘Pressure Machine’ – watch it below.

The new record from the Las Vegas band will arrive via EMI on August 13 and was created after they found themselves with unexpected downtime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram earlier this evening (July 26), The Killers shared a video clip that teases new music towards the end. The short clip shows a car driving through the city of Eureka in Juab County, Utah, capturing snapshots of buildings in disrepair, oil rigs, graves and open roads.

The video features numerous soundbites of people discussing drug addiction and the belief in a higher power. “Everyone is just trying to escape something,” one voice says. As it comes to a close, a soaring vocal begins to build over an old school organ before it transforms into a ’80s-inspired, neon soundscape.

The clip ends with the car driving past famous art and antiques store Schauerhaus Studiowerx, which is situated inside the historic McCormick and Company Bank Building on West Main Street.

You can watch the clip below:

The Killers were set to hit the road in support of 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’, but instead used their free time to immediately start work on ‘Pressure Machine’.

“Everything came to this grinding halt,” said frontman Brandon Flowers. “And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

The record is also set to be one of The Killers’ most personal offerings to date, with Brandon explaining how it was inspired by his experiences of growing up in the sleepy town of Nephi, Utah.

“Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the ’90s could have been the 1950s,’” said Brandon. “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with.

“Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

Meanwhile, the band’s touring guitarist Dave Keuning recently admitted they have also made a “good start” on their eighth album.

“I’m just happy to be back in any capacity on the seventh record and now that that’s done, I’m just excited to write and see where the eighth one goes,” Keuning told NME.

“I don’t think we know what it’ll sound like. It’s too early, but we’re writing ideas for it and we’ve got quite a few already, so we have a good start.”