The Killers announce tiny Sheffield show ahead of UK stadium tour

The Killers have announced details of a tiny gig in Sheffield next month ahead of their 2022 UK stadium tour – see details below and get your tickets here.

Brandon Flowers and co. are set to head across the country this summer in support of their albums ‘Pressure Machine’ and ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

That tour begins in Doncaster on May 24, with dates following in Bristol, Southampton, London and beyond.

Ahead of the tour, the band have now announced an intimate warm-up show at the O2 Academy in Sheffield, set for May 17.

Tickets for the new show go on sale this Thursday (April 14) at 10am BST. Get yours here.

Ahead of their long-awaited UK stadium tour, @thekillers have announced they'll play a special warm up show here on Tuesday 17 May 2022!⚡️

Check out The Killers’ full 2022 UK stadium tour dates dates below. The band will be supported by Blossoms (dates marked **), Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##), Sam Fender (^^) and Supergrass (~~).

MAY 2022

17 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

24 – Doncaster, Keepmoat Stadium**

26 – Bristol, Ashton Gate##

28 – Coventry, Ricoh Arena##

30 – Southampton, St Mary’s**

JUNE 2022

1 – Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium##

3 – London, Emirates Stadium^^

4 – London, Emirates Stadium^^

7 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium~~

9 – Norwich, Carrow Road**

11 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford**

14 – Dublin, Malahide Castle^^

15 – Dublin, Malahide Castle^^

The band had initially been set out to hit the road in support of ‘Imploding The Mirage’ in summer 2020, before those dates were delayed to last year and set to kick off in May 2021. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and with mass outdoor gatherings currently not set to return in the UK until June 21, the gigs were then rescheduled until summer of 2022.

‘Pressure Machine’ came out in late 2021, and the band shared new songs on a deluxe edition of the album last month.

Last year, The Killers revealed to NME that they’re already at work on a “heavier” new record – and that this one is likely to feature all four members.