The Killers tease new album with list of potential song titles

'Blowback' and 'Party People' are just two of those...

The Killers have continued to tease their new album by sharing what appears to be a list of potential song titles for the record.

The Las Vegas giants, who are currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful, Wonderful‘, posted on Instagram to reveal 13 potential songs names scribbled on a white board.

Names such as ‘Blowback’, ‘Party People’, ‘When Dreams Run Dry’, ‘Dying Breed’, ‘Caution’ and ‘Man + Woman’ were all accompanied by large ticks – a possible indication that they will feature on the finished record.

Other track titles featured on the list include ‘Spirit of Mystery’, ‘My God’, ‘Running Towards’, ‘Fire + Bone’, ‘Just Can’t Quit’ and ‘Mirage C’est La Vie’.

The latest photo comes after The Killers shared another cryptic studio snap earlier this year, which featured a variety of lyrics and other song titles which aren’t present in the newest snap.

Speaking to NME in April 2019, frontman Brandon Flowers also confirmed that they were holed up in Utah while working on the record.

“We’ve been at it for a few months. The idea is to try and get something that we’re excited about – maybe about one song a week. So far, we’ve hit that target and the list is growing. We’ll take inventory here soon and see what we’ve got,” said Flowers.

Teasing what to expect, he said: “We’ve been in Utah doing it. That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.”

Last month, Flowers paid tribute to his “first king” Ric Ocasek, after the death of The Cars frontman.