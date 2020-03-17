The Killers to headline Open’er Festival 2020

The Killers will headline Open’er Festival this summer, marking one of their biggest European festival appearances of 2020.

The Las Vegas legends will play the Gdynia event on July 4, in what will be their debut performance at the festival.

They join an increasingly impressive bill for the Polish event, which includes previously announced headliners The Cure, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots and Taylor Swift.

Regular four-day tickets for the festival start at 619 PLN (£125), while the cheapest one-day tickets cost £299 (£60).

The Killers’ performance comes on the same evening that The Cure make their debut performance at the festival.

The Cure said of their upcoming performance: “This is a promised/outstanding date we were unable to play on our 2019 travels and will be our only Euro festival of 2020. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Last week, The Killers shared new single ‘Caution’ as well as announcing release details for their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

In a first-listen review of ‘Caution’, NME wrote: “Ever since the likes of ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Spaceman’ fixed a warp drive to their edgy brand of canyon bombast they’ve had one of rock’s most powerful engines thrumming under the hood. The first single from The Killers’ forthcoming sixth album really pushes pedal to metal to see what this baby can do.

“On ‘Caution’, the disco strut of ‘The Man’ and the inventive sensitivities of 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ are set aside for a propulsive charge for the synth rock horizon, with Brandon Flowers once more out to make heroes of the downbeaten. ”