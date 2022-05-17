The Killers to headline Poland’s Open’er Festival 2022

The Killers have been announced as one of the headliners of Poland’s Open’er Festival 2022.

The indie rockers join dozens of acts already announced for the festival, which is held at Gdynia-Kosakowo airport, and will top the bill on July 2.

Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots, Playboi Carti, Martin Garrix, The Chemical Brothers, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals, Gunna, Clairo, Tove Lo, Little Simz, Jessie Ware, Royal Blood, Years And Years, The Smile and Michael Kiwanuka are all booked for the festival, which runs from June 29-July 2.

The Killers previously headlined the 2020 edition of the Polish festival.

Open’er Festival is operating in solidarity with Ukraine and says it “will be a place of support for Ukrainians facing the barbaric Russian aggression of their country”.

A special initiative “Wspierajmy Ukrainę na koncertach / Support Ukraine at concerts” will take place during the festival to help the actions of Polish Center For International Aid. Find more information here.

Four-day tickets are priced at €150 (£126), while four-day tickets with camping cost €175 (£147). Two-day tickets cost €105 (£88), but with camping are priced at €125 (£105). One-day tickets cost €75 (£63). Tickets remain on sale until June 6 or while the promotional tickets stock lasts (depending on what takes place first). Buy here.

Last month The Killers debuted several songs for the first time in Las Vegas.

The group kicked off their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour in Vegas and opened with the live debut of ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’, later followed by ‘Running Towards A Place’, ‘Fire In Bone’ and ‘The Getting By II’.

Elsewhere, the 21-strong set contained hits from throughout their career including ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ and ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’.

The band’s most recent album is ‘Pressure Machine’ – check out NME‘s four-star review here.