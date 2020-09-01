The Killers to perform on Radio 2’s ‘Live at Home’ virtual festival

The Killers, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Craig David are among the artists set to perform on this month’s BBC Radio 2 ‘Live at Home’ live-stream.

The event will be broadcast across TV, radio and online on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday 13 in lieu of the station’s Proms In The Park and Live in Hyde Park series, which were both cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Zoe Ball announced the line-up during the Breakfast Show on Radio 2 earlier this morning (September 1), with John Legend, Gregory Porter, The Pretenders, Tom Jones and McFly also due to join the aforementioned acts onscreen.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to enjoy three hours of performances and interviews between 7-10pm on both days. The artists in the US will perform from various locations, while those based in the UK will be filmed at Radio 2’s ‘Live At Home’ stage situated in the British countryside.

The Killers, who recently released their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, will appear from the roof of Caesars Palace in their native Las Vegas during the Sunday edition, which will be hosted by Trevor Nelson, Sara Cox and Zoe Ball.

“Out of the ordinary times, so we followed suit and jumped on the roof of Caesars Palace, Las Vegas to do what we do. Felt strangely natural!” the band said.

Fearne Cotton and Rylan Clark-Neal, meanwhile, are set to present Saturday’s performances from Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gregory Porter, The Pretenders and Sheryl Crow. A one-hour highlights show will follow later that evening, with selected sets also available to stream on the BBC Red Button.

Advertisement

“Whilst we can’t party in person, we can have a house party for Radio 2 Live at Home,” Crag David said. Nile Rodgers added: “I jumped at the chance to perform a few songs for Radio 2 Live at Home from New York City. And what a treat to be joined by the wonderful, Rebecca Ferguson.”

You can find the full line-up and further details in the above post.

Meanwhile, The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers has spoken about America’s “need to make changes” in order to stamp out “systematic racism”.