The Killers to release another ‘Imploding The Mirage’ track later this week

The Killers will share another track from their upcoming new album later this week.

The Las Vegas band are set to release their sixth record ‘Imploding The Mirage’ on May 29. Lead single ‘Caution‘ arrived last month and was described by NME as “a propulsive charge for the synth-rock horizon”.

Posting on their social media channels tonight (April 21), Brandon Flowers and co. told fans that another cut from LP6 would be arriving this Friday (April 24). You can see the official artwork below.

“Ladies and Gentlemen! We wanted to share one of our favourite album tracks with you, so ‘Fire In Bone’ will be out this Friday!” The Killers captioned the image.

The group were due to head out on the road for a UK stadium tour in support of ‘Imploding The Mirage’ next month, with a show scheduled to take place at London’s Emirates Stadium. However, the dates were postponed until 2021 earlier this month due to the coronavirus crisis.

You can see the original schedule below. New dates are expected to be announced to ticketholders soon.

May

28, Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

30, Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

June

01, Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium

03, Southampton, St. Mary’s Stadium

06, London, Emirates Stadium

09, Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

11, Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

13, Middlesborough, Riverside Stadium

16, Dublin, Malahide Castle

Over the weekend, the band’s Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. performed a stripped-back version of ‘Mr Brightside’ as part of the One World: Together At Home live-streamed concert.

Meanwhile, Flowers recently said that he found it “difficult” to separate Morrissey’s political views from his art. “…I’m not going around playing the music in front of my kids,” he explained.