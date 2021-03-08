The Killers reschedule UK and Ireland stadium tour to summer 2022

The Killers have once again rescheduled their UK stadium tour dates, pushing the huge shows back to summer 2022.

The band had initially been set out to hit the road in support of ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ in summer 2020, before those dates were delayed to this year and set to kick off in May 2021. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and with mass outdoor gatherings currently not set to return in the UK until June 21, the gigs have now been rescheduled until next summer – with an extra show added in Falkirk.

“UK and Ireland friends – we’re sorry, but there’s no way around this,” said the band in a statement. “These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us!”

Check out The Killers’ full 2022 UK stadium tour dates dates below. The band will be supported by Blossoms (dates marked **), Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##), Sam Fender (^^) and Supergrass (~~).

Tuesday 24 May, 2022 – DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

Thursday 26 May, 2022 – BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM ##

Saturday 28 May, 2022 – COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM ##

Monday 30 May, 2022 – SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM **

Wednesday 1 June, 2022 – MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM ##

Friday 3 June, 2022 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Saturday 4 June, 2022 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Tuesday 7 June, 2022 – FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM ~~ (NEW DATE)

Thursday 9 June, 2022 – NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM **

Saturday 11 June, 2022 – MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD **

Tuesday 14 June, 2022 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^

Wednesday 15 June, 2022 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^

This comes after the band previously told fans that their 2021 tour was “not looking great” due to the COVID situation, as well as revealing that frontman Brandon Flowers was due to undergo shoulder surgery due to a bike accident from some years ago.

Meanwhile, The Killers said last month that they were “pretty much done” with another new album – which Flowers previously told NME he hoped would be out in time for the shows they had planned for the summer.

The band confirmed news on the record last year, with Flowers telling NME that it “might be even better” than ‘Imploding The Mirage’. Since then, they’ve shared a potential tracklist and a snippet of new music as well as footage that shows guitarist Dave Keuning back with the band, after sitting out of studio sessions for the previous record.

“Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers told NME after the completion of ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.”

Flowers continued: “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”