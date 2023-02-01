The Killers, Yard Act, Fontaines D.C. and more launch exclusive t-shirts as part of Merch For Good

The Killers, Yard Act and Fontaines D.C. are among those who have launched exclusive t-shirts as part of Merch For Good’s newest campaign.

Merch For Good are fundraising for the cancer charity Trekstock ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday (February 4). One hundred per cent of the profits from each t-shirt will go to the charity, which supports adults in their 20s and 30s as they live “with, through and beyond” cancer.

Shame, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Amazons, The Wombats, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are also among the artists who are releasing exclusive merch designs for the campaign. Others who are participating include Jamie Lenman, Casey, A Will Away, The Dangerous Summer, Puppy and American Hi-Fi.

Advertisement

Each t-shirt is priced at £29 and is sustainably made to order using ethically sourced materials. You can buy yours here.

The Amazons said: “A massive thanks to Merch For Good & Trekstock for giving us the opportunity to help in any way towards their cause. No one should have to fight cancer alone and the impact Trekstock are making in combating this cannot be underestimated. We love this design and we hope you will too!”

The Wombats added: “We’re very happy to be involved with Merch For Good this World Cancer Day, raising vital funds to help support young people living with cancer.”

Meanwhile, the CEO & founder of Trekstock, Sophie Epstone, says: “As a small charity, we are always completely blown away by the level of support the music industry gives Trekstock.

“This special World Cancer Day collection is our biggest one to date and has the power to change lives. We could not be more grateful to all the artists and their teams who have donated their time and creativity to make a difference to the lives of those in their 20s or30s affected by cancer. We hope you love the designs as much as we do.”

Advertisement

Last year’s Merch For Good World Cancer Day fundraiser brought artists such as The Cure, Glass Animals and Blossoms on board.