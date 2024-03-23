The Kills add three new dates to 2024 UK and European tour

The Kills have added new shows to their upcoming 2024 UK and Europe tour.

The indie duo consisting of Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince will return to the UK this spring to tour their latest album ‘God Games‘. The pair have just wrapped up their US leg touring with support act Heartworms.

Now, The Kills have announced some new dates to add to their upcoming UK/EU tour. The new run of dates, which will take place in August, will see them stop by Hamburg and Cologne before ending in Manchester’s Albert Hall.

This will be in addition to their headline slot at the Troxy venue in London on May 1. London and Manchester will now be the only UK tour stops on their ‘God Games’ tour.

Take a look at the dates below and get your tickets here:

The Kills’ UK & EU 2024 tour dates are:

MAY

1 – London, England – Troxy

3 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

4 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

7 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

8 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

AUGUST

11 – Hamburg, Docks (Germany) [NEW]

13 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria (Germany) [NEW]

21 – Manchester, Albert Hall [NEW]

The Kills released their hip-hop-infused ‘God Games‘ in 2023, with NME praising the record as “a testament to their new era, one that sees them push each other out of their comfort zones and explore new ways to keep adapting their iconic sound, providing a grand and edgy comeback that is as fresh as can be.”

They spoke to NME about their change in style, writing primarily on a keyboard rather than guitar: “It changed everything about my songwriting,” Mosshart told NME. “We could do rhythms that were completely different, I was vocalising in a different way, melodies were coming to me that I don’t think would if I was just strumming away on an acoustic guitar. All of a sudden, I could be playing a grand piano and I’m like, ‘How cool. This is awesome. I can get in that headspace now’.”