The Kills announce 2024 UK and European ‘God Games’ tour

The Kills have announced details of a tour across the UK and Europe, set to kick off in 2024. Check out ticket details below.

The newly shared run of live shows will see the duo – formed of Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince – hit the road in celebration of their latest album ‘God Games’. Their first LP since 2016, the release was shared with fans last month and saw the band venture into new territory after seven years away from sharing full-length albums.

Now, Mossheart and Hince have confirmed that they will be heading over to the UK and Europe for a run of live shows, set to kick off in the spring of 2024.

Announced today (November 22), the upcoming performances will kick off on May 1, with a headline slot at the Troxy venue in London – their only scheduled UK show as part of the ‘God Games’ tour.

From there, the remainder of live dates will commence throughout the remainder of the month, and see the duo play shows in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and more. The tour will then draw to a close with a stop at the Columbiahalle in Berlin on May 7, and a show at the Stodola venue in Warsaw the following day.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (November 24) at 10am local time. Pre-sale options are also available from tomorrow (November 23) at 10am local to those who use the code ‘GODGAMES’. You can find a full list of upcoming UK and European shows below and visit here to buy tickets.

The Kills’ UK & EU 2024 tour dates are:

MAY

1 –London, England – Troxy

3 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

4 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

7 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

8 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

Before the duo embark on their newly announced run of shows, they will first complete a previously shared US leg of the tour, starting in February.

The first of the 30 upcoming US gigs will commence with a set in Santa Ana, California on February 2, before playing a gig in Santa Cruz, California the following day. From there, the tour will continue throughout the month with gigs across Oregon, Minnesota, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, New York and more, before moving into the latter half of the scheduled dates the following month.

Upon its release, ‘God Games’ was given a glistening four-star review from NME’s Anagricel Duran, who described the LP as a “a maxed-out, fresh return” for the band.

“‘God Games’ serves as a testament to their new era, one that sees them push each other out of their comfort zones and explore new ways to keep adapting their iconic sound, providing a grand and edgy comeback that is as fresh as can be,” it added.

Mosshart and Hince also spoke to NME around the time of the release, and recalled what it was like to remain one of the few ‘00s bands who have continued to evolve their sound.

“When you’ve been a guitar band for 10 years or more, you’ve seen how it was flatlining at one point and it seemed like it might be over, it might be like jazz,” Hince explained. “We were really trying to push it forward. The hip-hop production that’s so inspiring to me – why should that be future-forward and guitar music always be looking back to the ‘70s or the ‘90s? The [Arctic] Monkeys are like that, where they just feel like they want to find a new space age way of doing it.”