The Kills announce shows in Los Angeles and New York City

The Kills have announced details of two shows in California and New York this summer. Tickets will be on sale here.

The English-American rock duo is set to play Los Angeles’ The Mayan on June 6 with opener L.A Witch before stopping at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel on June 10 where they’ll play with BODEGA. Tickets are on sale this Thursday (March 17) at 10am ET.

Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart took to social media earlier today (March 14) to share the news with fans, tweeting “Guess what? We can’t wait to see you! xx Alison & Jamie”

Back in 2020, The Kills spoke to NME about their career-spanning B-sides and rarities album ‘Little Bastards’ and how the pandemic paused their plans to record their first studio album since 2016’s ‘Ash And Ice’.

“We were in the middle of making a new record when lockdown happened,” Hince told us. “I was in the headspace of ‘New music! Forward!’.” At the time, Mosshart said she’d “written a lot” of the new album “on keyboard.”

She added: “I can’t play keyboard, but it’s still a great tool to write with. When we write, the songs usually direct us, as we hit on something and go ‘That’s where we need to go’. I don’t know what the thread is on these songs yet, but they all sound something new to me.”

Hince went on to hint at future collaborations, telling NME: “I’m sick of self-producing. I’d like to work with a few people and there are names in the frame, but I can’t say who yet.”

He continued: “There’s a new song called ‘Bullet Sound’ which is getting a pretty major reaction. I like the idea of beating that and we’re going to keep writing until we do.”

The pair also talked about their desire to get back on the road and play live. “Thinking about going back on the road, us and the audience will want to jump around,” Hince said. “It’ll be ‘Thank God! We’re back out!’”

He went on to say: “You’ll be celebrating, so you can’t then play an introspective song about waiting around while the world is on pause. We want to make something incredibly uplifting.”