The Kills are teasing their return

The Kills have taken to social media to tease their return, sharing a photo of the duo along with a caption of a date.

Consisting of Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince, The Kills have teased their potential return to music by posting a photo to their official band Instagram which sees the duo posing with a black car in a parking lot of sorts.

The photo’s caption read “7.25.23”, hinting that something new will be coming on July 25. Fans immediately took to the comments to express their excitement for the band’s return.

One fan said: “If it’s not a new album I’m rioting”, while another fan shared: “Oh my God, tell me this is gonna be an announcement for a new album finally!” American film director Jim Jarmusch shared his excitement by commenting a fire emoji and Journalist Kim Taylor Bennet added: “YES!”.

The band’s last release was the 2018 single ‘List Of Demands (Reparations)’ and 2016’s LP ‘Ash & Ice’. They have also recently reissued their albums ‘Midnight Boom’ and ‘Keep On Your Mean Side’ in celebration of their 20th anniversaries.

Mosshart has been in various bands such as Discount and The Dead Weather with Jack White, Dean Fertita (Queens Of The Stone Age) and Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs).

After being asked if a reunion with The Dead Weather could happen in a interview last year with Consequence Of Sound, the singer responded: “Your guess is as good as mine. ”

She continued: “The band was a happy accident. We walked into Jack’s new recording studio at the time to test out the room and the gear, and walked out with a whole record in the blink of an eye. It was a real, ‘Holy shit, what have we just done?!’ moment.”

The Kills recently had a photo exhibit in New York and Los Angeles which featured various polaroids taken by the band from 2002 through 2004.