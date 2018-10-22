The Kills photobomb Millie Bobby Brown and Lewis Hamilton on F1 track

"Can’t stop laughing," Alison Mosshart wrote

The Kills were the unlikely photobombers of a Millie Bobby Brown and Lewis Hamilton selfie taken on an F1 track over the weekend.

Hamilton treated Brown to a lap in his racing car at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

“That was the craziest 3 minutes ever… @lewishamilton goodluck today! loved listening to some tunes while doing donuts in the coolest car ever! sending my love,” Brown captioned the selfie on Instagram.

“Hope you enjoyed the lap @milliebobbybrown,” Hamilton wrote on his own account. You can see those snaps below.

The Kills’ Alison Mosshart later realised that she and Jamie Hince were accidental photobombers of the selfie. Sharing the image on her Instagram account, Mosshart wrote, “Jamie and I, epic accidental photo this afternoon. can’t stop laughing.” See that picture below.

Earlier this year, the duo shared their first release since last year’s ‘Non-Electric’ EP, describing it as “a song of strength and empowerment, rooted in the idea of rising above.”

“It was one of those songs you’re almost scared to cover because it carries so much respect,” Mosshart added in a statement. “It wasn’t a straight up love song or a drug song. It was defined, serious, and perfect already. With certain songs you feel like an intruder trying to sing them, but this one felt like my own.”

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram last month to defend her friendship with Drake after her comments on their relationship sparked a backlash.

“Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real,” she wrote. “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

Brown is currently at work on Stranger Things season 3.