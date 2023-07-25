The Kills share first new music in seven years with ‘New York’ and ‘LA Hex’

The Kills have released dual singles ‘New York’ and ‘LA Hex’, marking their first new music in seven years.

The rock duo – consisting of Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince – have returned with ‘New York’, a dark and heavy track which features The Kills’ signature style with its sticky guitar riff and Mosshart’s iconic croon. ‘LA Hex’ is a brighter tune that includes layered warp trumpets over a glitchy, captivating beat.

Both singles have accompanying videos directed by Andrew Theodore Balasia. The video for ‘New York’ sees the duo sitting ringside whilst get bloodied up, while ‘LA Hex’ shows them in Los Angeles on top and inside of a muscle car with clips of various people through.

To celebrate the singles, The Kills have announced two pop-up events in New York and Los Angeles. Taking place on July 27 (NYC) and August 3 (LA) at rock/fashion photographer Steven Sebring’s expansive Lower East Side studio and Los Angeles’ The Viper Room, both events will feature exclusive merch and a limited edition two track 7″ of the singles. Merch and the 7″ can also be purchased here.

Fans will also be able to enter a raffle for the chance to attend a private party featuring a Kills DJ set after the merch pop-up closes that evening.

The band’s last release was 2020’s B-sides/rarities collection ‘Little Bastards’. Prior to that, they released the 2018 single ‘List Of Demands (Reparations)’ and 2016’s LP ‘Ash & Ice’.

They have also recently reissued their albums ‘Midnight Boom’ and ‘Keep On Your Mean Side’ in celebration of their 15th and 20th anniversaries.

Mosshart has been in various bands such as Discount and The Dead Weather with Jack White, Dean Fertita (Queens Of The Stone Age) and Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs).

After being asked if a reunion with The Dead Weather could happen in a interview last year with Consequence Of Sound, the singer responded: “Your guess is as good as mine. ”

She continued: “The band was a happy accident. We walked into Jack’s new recording studio at the time to test out the room and the gear, and walked out with a whole record in the blink of an eye. It was a real, ‘Holy shit, what have we just done?!’ moment.”

The Kills recently had a photo exhibit in New York and Los Angeles which featured various polaroids taken by the band from 2002 through 2004.