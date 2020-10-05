The Kills share unheard demo ‘Raise Me’ from new rarities album ‘Little Bastards’

The Kills have announced a new album of B-sides and rarities titled ‘Little Bastards’, and shared a previously unheard track.

The track, a demo entitled ‘Raise Me’, dates back to the time of the duo’s third album ‘Midnight Boom’, which was released in 2008.

Its release comes with a new video, produced and directed by band members Alisson Mosshart and Jamie Hince – you can watch it below.

The rest of the album features tracks dating back to The Kills’ very first 7″ singles in 2002, and includes live sessions, B-sides and other rarities. The songs have been remastered and will be released on CD, double vinyl and digitally via Domino on December 11.

The tracklist for the album is as follows:

01. ‘Superpowerless’ (from ‘Last Day Of Magic’ 7″, 2008)

02. ‘Passion Is Accurate’ (from ‘Love Is A Deserter’ CD single, 2005)

03. ‘Kiss The Wrong Side’ (from ‘Cheap And Cheerful’ 7″, 2008)

04. ‘Raise Me’ (unreleased demo, 2009)

05. ‘Night Train’ (‘Midnight Boom’ digital bonus track, 2008)

06. ‘Half Of Us’ (from ‘No Wow’ 7″, 2005)

07. ‘London Hates You’ (from ‘Tape Song’ 7″, 2005)

08. ‘I Call It Art’ (from ‘Monsieur Gainsbourg Revisited Compilation’, 2006)

09. ‘Forty Four’ (from ‘Black Balloon’ 7″, 2009)

10. ‘Love Is A Deserter’ (recorded for XFM, 2005)

11. ‘The Search For Cherry Red’ (from ‘Pull A U’ 7″, 2003)

12. ‘Magazine’ (from ‘Love Is A Deserter’ 7″, 2005)

13. ‘Blue Moon’ (from ‘Future Starts Slow’ 7″, 2009)

14. ‘Jewel Thief’ (from ‘Fried My Little Brains’ 7″, 2002)

15. ‘Baby’s Eyes’ (from ‘The Good Ones’ 7″, 2003)

16. ‘I Put A Spell On You’ (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins cover, 2009)

17. ‘Run Home Slow’ (from ‘The Good Ones’ CD Single, 2005)

18. ‘Weed Killer’ (from ‘Black Balloon’ 10″, 2009)

19. ‘The Void’ (from ‘No Wow Expanded Edition CD’, 2005)

20. ‘Sugar Baby’ (from ‘Fried My Little Brains CD single, 2003)

Hince explained that the album’s title comes from the nickname he and Mosshart gave a drum machine they used during their early days.

“It was a Roland 880, which isn’t strictly a drum machine – it’s a sequencer, and an eight-track recorder, with its own drum machine built in, and that’s what we’d record all our beats on,” the musician said.

Earlier this year, Mosshart discussed the future of The Kills in an interview with NME.

“Me and Jamie are in the middle of writing a record,” she said in May. “We’ve just been writing and demoing and stuff, so we’ve got about three or four tracks that we’re really into – and then a tonne of other ones that are just in rotation that we’re working on. They sound different, but everyone will probably think they sound like us.”