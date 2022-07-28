The Kinks announce 50th anniversary twin deluxe reissue of ‘Muswell Hillbillies/Everybody’s In Show-Biz’

The Kinks have shared details of a reissue of ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ and ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’ as a combined box set to celebrate the LPs’ 50th anniversaries.

‘Muswell Hillbillies’, the band’s 10th album, was released in 1971 and marked a new chapter for the English rockers. They signed a new record deal with RCA, looked back on their London upbringing, and began to turn their attention to US audiences.

Its 1972 follow-up, ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz…’, explored The Kinks’ long months on the American road. The double album’s second half showcased live recordings from a show at the iconic New York venue Carnegie Hall.

With ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ nearing 50 years next month, the band have celebrated the occasion with a dual reissue box set that’s released on September 9 (pre-order here).

The Kinks’ Ray Davies said in a statement: “Now with a new record company and a new image, I could bring some of the old wild western spirit into my music.

Bandmate and brother Dave Davies added: “’Muswell Hillbillies’ is one-of my favourite Kink’s albums. It’s a bit of a backstory to the Davies family and the characters involved.”

The announcement comes alongside the release of ‘Celluloid Heroes (US Single Version 2022 Edit)’ – listen to the previously unreleased version below.

See full information about the box set release’s contents and formats below:

Deluxe box set: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ / ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

Two-part, matt laminated with spot-gloss, rigid card deluxe box, containing: 6 x LP, 4 x CD, AV Blu-ray, 52-page book, printed band photos, Muswell map, badge.

Full box contents:

6 x LP

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ 2014 gatefold deluxe 2LP remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, colour vinyl.

· ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’ 2016 gatefold deluxe 3LP, remastered from original master tapes, colour vinyl.

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ and ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ 11 new Ray Davies track remixes 1LP, bespoke new artwork, heavyweight black vinyl.

Blu-Ray video

· Previously unseen, digitally restored Ray Davies 1971 home movie, narrated by Ray (15 minutes long).

4 x CD

· ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ and ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ original albums remastered in gatefold wallets, with original artwork.

· 11 new Ray Davies track remixes (previously unreleased) in gatefold wallet, bespoke new artwork.

· The Kinks 1971 US Tour Travel Montage (contains new Ray Davies track remixes, one of which is a previously unreleased track).

Deluxe Hardback book

· 52 pages on gloss art paper, extensive text with new band interview quotes, rare and unseen photos and memorabilia.

The Kinks ‘London Roots’ map

· A2 size on uncoated sepia paper stock, Kinks north London roots map with key historical Kinks related locations, chosen by the band.

Printed memorabilia

· 6 x glossy Kinks photos from 1971-1972.

Badge

· Bespoke, metal and enamel, yellow and black, Kinks RCA era logo heavy pin-clasp badge.

Onsert

· Back of box, colour 12” paper onsert displaying contents.

Exclusive D2C only 7” single: The Kinks ‘Supersonic Rocket Ship / 20th Century Man’

· 1972 RCA Spanish promo single picture sleeve replicated, black vinyl disc.

· Free with every Kinks ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ / ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz’ deluxe box set purchased from The Kinks official D2C store (Music Glue) – while stocks last.

1LP: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

· Album remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, original 1971 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl.

2LP: ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Album newly remastered from original master tapes, original 1972 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl.

2CD: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’ & ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Both original albums remastered and combined, bonus tracks of four new Ray Davies remixes, ‘hardback-book’ packaging, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos.

1CD: ‘Muswell Hillbillies’

· Original album remastered, bonus tracks of three new Ray Davies remixes, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos

1CD: ‘Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star’

· Original album remastered, bonus track of new Ray Davies remix, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos.

Meanwhile, Dave Davies said he’s “optimistic” about a Kinks reunion in the near future.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the musician said that he’s hopeful that the band may get back together in time for the 60th anniversary of their hit song, ‘You Really Got Me’ (1964) in two years time.

While the group have never formally split, brothers Dave and Ray have had a difficult relationship over the years.