The Kinks announce livestream ‘Moneygoround’ show

The Kinks have announced a livestream event called ‘The Moneygoround’ to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their album ‘Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One’.

It comes after the band recently reissued the 1970 album – which is commonly abbreviated to either ‘Lola Versus Powerman…’ or ‘Lola’ – on an array of formats, including a limited edition deluxe 10” slipcased book pack (containing a 60-page book, 3XCDs, 2X7” singles and four colour prints).

Expanding on the anniversary celebrations, frontman Ray Davies has worked with dramatist Paul Sirett on a new 45-minute play, based on the themes and lyrics of the record itself, featuring poet/actor Ben Norris in the central role.

“‘The Moneygoround’ is a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure,” Davies said in a statement. “This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial ‘hole’ eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola.”

Set to be broadcast as part of a one-off livestream show on January 29 at 8pm GMT/3pm EST on the Kinks’ YouTube channel, you can watch a trailer for ‘The Moneygoround’ below.

