The Kinks are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their album ‘Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround Part One’ with a special set of reissues.

Commonly abbreviated to either ‘Lola Versus Powerman…’ or ‘Lola’, the band’s eighth studio album was released in November 1970 and included such songs as ‘Lola’ and ‘Apeman’.

Set for release on December 11, The Kinks are celebrating next month’s big milestone by reissuing ‘Lola Versus Powerman…’ on an array of formats. This includes a limited edition deluxe 10” slipcased book pack (containing a 60-page book, 3XCDs, 2X7” singles and four colour prints), digital exclusives and a 2xCD hardback book.

You can find out more information about the Kinks’ ‘Lola’ anniversary box set and pre-order any of the reissues here.

Speaking about the album, the band’s Ray Davies said: “The album is a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender free if one wishes. The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend.”

A brand new Davies-helmed remix/medley of the Kinks track ‘Any Time’ — titled ‘The Follower / Any Time 2020′ — has also been released today (October 14), and you can hear it below.

Speaking about the track, Davies explained that it is a concept piece that was recently influenced by “the isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic”.

“[The isolation] can give people time to re-evaluate the world and re-assess their lives. Music can comfort the lonely, transcend time and it’s not the future or the past, yesterday, today or tomorrow. It’s anytime,” he said.

“I saw a way of making this unreleased 1970s track connect to an audience in 2020. I also saw a way of showing that music can time-travel, that memory is instantaneous and therefore can join us in the ‘now’.

“I put this together as something surreal then realised that it was really happening. The song has found its place — after its 50th Birthday!”

