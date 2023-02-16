The Kinks’ Dave Davies pleads with Elon Musk to stop flagging band’s tweets

The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has called on Elon Musk to stop Twitter from flagging the band’s posts as “sensitive content”.

Taking to the social platform late yesterday (February 15), the musician shared a screenshot of his previous tweet linking to a Kinks video on TikTok.

Beneath the tweet was a notice that read: “We put a warning on this Tweet because it might have sensitive content.”

“Dear @elonmusk, would @Twitter please stop putting warning ons on everything from ‘the Kinks’,” Davies captioned his follow-up post.

“We are just trying to promote our Kinks music.”

Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music @TheKinks #thekinks60 pic.twitter.com/1sXC4CK4d4 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) February 15, 2023

In a second tweet, he clarified: “The Kinks are a brand name. We have been the Kinks since 1963.”

He later replied to a fan: “The word robot should be banned. We got robots running our lives. At least I’m a Kink and not a fukin robot.”

Davies’ complaint comes after a new report suggested that Musk forced Twitter’s algorithm to boost his tweets after being outperformed by Joe Biden.

As per The Verge, Biden tweeted on February 12 that he’d be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s Super Bowl, racking up close to 30million impressions. Musk also posted in support of the Eagles, but his tweet only earned around 9million views.

Musk eventually deleted his tweet, reportedly as a result of its low engagement. It’s reported that Twitter’s engineers later received an “urgent message” from James Musk (a cousin of the platform’s recently appointed billionaire CEO) which alerted them that his team would be “debugging an issue with engagement across the platform”.

Last week, some Twitter users were unable to post tweets after the platform experienced technical issues.

Those affected by the bug received the following error message (via BBC News): “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets.”

Meanwhile, The Kinks have announced a two-part anthology series called ‘The Journey’ to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their formation.