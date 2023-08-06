The Kinks’ former keyboardist John Gosling dies aged 75

The Kinks‘ former keyboardist John Gosling has died at the age of 75, the band have revealed.

In a statement posted online, the band’s Ray and Dave Davies revealed the news and paid tribute to their bandmate, who played with The Kinks between 1970-1978.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling,” they wrote. “We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

“Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in peace dearest John,” Ray wrote, with Dave adding: “I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us.

“Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

The Kinks’ former drummer Mick Avory also wrote: “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour, which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him.”

Gosling played with The Kinks for eight years from 1970, appearing on ‘Lola’, one of their biggest hits, as well as the albums ‘Muswell Hillbillies’, ‘Everybody’s in Show-Biz—Everybody’s a Star’ and more.

He was replaced in 1978 by Gordon Edwards, before Ian Gibbons took over a year later.

In 1994, Gosling then formed the band Kast Off Kinks with fellow former band members Mick Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton. He appeared in the band until his retirement in 2008.