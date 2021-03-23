The KLF have released a new singles compilation on streaming platforms, which includes a previously unreleased Jarvis Cocker collaboration.

The British electronic duo made a surprise return in January with the release of ‘Solid State Logik 1’, a greatest hits record that marked the first time the band’s music could be heard on streaming services.

Bandmates Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty, who scored a series of global hits in the late ’80s and early ’90s, famously walked away from the music industry in 1992 after releasing their fourth album ‘The White Room’.

‘Solid State Logik 2’, the second compilation released by the duo this year, is now available to listen to on streaming platforms. The KLF – who are also known as the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu, the JAMs and the Timelords, among other names – have also shared their collaboration with Pulp‘s Jarvis Cocker, titled ‘Jarvis Joins The JAMs – Trailer’.

The news follows The KLF last month releasing a reworked version of their 1990 album ‘Chill Out’, called ‘Come Down Dawn’. A variety of previously unlicensed samples were removed from the original release for the re-work, which was shared on February 4.

The KLF’s exit from the music industry in 1992 followed their notorious appearance at that year’s BRIT Awards, which saw them firing machine gun blanks into the audience before dumping a dead sheep at the after-show party. With their exit, they discontinued their entire discography.

According to the duo’s official website, further releases are expected in the coming months.

A new documentary film Welcome To The Dark Ages details the return of The KLF and is available to stream now.