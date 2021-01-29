The Knife’s Olof Dreijer has remixed Robyn and Röyksopp’s ‘Monument’

The Knife’s Olof Dreijer has shared a new remix of Robyn and Röyksopp’s track ‘Monument’ – listen to it below now.

The original version of the collaborative release appeared on Robyn and Röyksopp’s ‘Do It Again’ EP, which was released in 2014.

The new remix was uploaded to Röyksopp’s official YouTube page earlier today (January 29) and was accompanied by a brief explanation of the release. Writing that the remix followed The Knife’s 20th anniversary, the band said: “This is the first time Olof has worked with the duo, having previously worked with Robyn across projects on Konichiwa Records.

“For the rework, Olof brings his signature warm and percussive sound to the chart-topping single. The track is accompanied by a visualizer from Martin Falck who has previously collaborated with The Knife, Björk, Fever Ray and Robyn.”

You can listen to Dreijer’s new take on ‘Monument’ below now.

Swedish duo The Knife celebrated two decades as a band last year, marking the milestone by releasing a host of rare and unreleased music. Among the releases was a rare live performance in both physical and digital formats, while their whole catalogue was uploaded to Bandcamp for the first time.

In 2019, a Banksy-designed cover of Röyksopp’s 2001 breakthrough album ‘Melody A.M.’ sold for a record price. One of only 100 handpainted vinyl covers, done by Banksy himself, the artwork sold for over £8000, making it the highest-priced sale ever seen on Discogs.

Robyn, meanwhile, teamed up with Sigur Rós’ Jónsi last year on the track ‘Salt Licorice’. The song featured on the Icelandic musician’s album ‘Shiver’, which was released in October.