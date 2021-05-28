The Kooks have added a handful of extra dates to their forthcoming ‘Inside In/Inside Out’ 15th anniversary tour.

The band have added shows in Dublin, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester to the jaunt which kicks off at Dublin Olympia Theatre on January 27, 2022.

They will now play an extra show at the venue on January 28, plus new dates at the O2 Academy Birmingham on February 4, O2 Academy Glasgow on February 8 and the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on February 11. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The previously announced dates also include two shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London from February 17-18.

You can see The Kooks’ upcoming revised tour dates below.

January 2022

27 – Dublin Olympia Theatre

28 – Dublin Olympia Theatre

31 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

February 2022

1 – Pavilions, Plymouth

3 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

4 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

5 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

7 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

8 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

10 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

12 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

14 – O2 Academy, Leeds

17 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

The four-piece’s first LP was released in January 2006 and included such songs as ‘Naïve’, ‘She Moves in Her Own Way’ and ‘Ooh La’.

“After this long hibernation we are so excited to finally announce a tour in 2022 to celebrate 15 years of our first record ‘Inside In/Inside Out’,” frontman Luke Pritchard previously said.

“We wanted to play all the songs from the album, along with some fan favourites spanning our entire career, as a thank you to our fans for all the love that’s kept the album alive, growing and finding new ears since we put it out in the noughties.

“We are so excited to get playing again and can’t wait for a bit of a nostalgia trip! Get your tickets and come party with us!”

The Kooks’ most recent album, ‘Let’s Go Sunshine’, was released in August 2018.