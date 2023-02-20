The Kooks, Anne-Marie, James and more for In It Together 2023

In It Together has announced the line-up for its second year, with Anne-Marie, The Kooks and James all topping the bill.

After making its debut at Old Park Farm in Margam, South Wales last year, the 30,000-capacity festival will be returning across the late May Bank Holiday weekend, from 26-28 of the month.

Jake Bugg, James Bay, Twin Atlantic, Vengaboys, The Vamps, Melanie C and UB40 also feature as part of the line-up, with Natalie Imbruglia also appearing to entertain festivalgoers who arrive at the site a day early.

Advertisement

Check out the line-up poster below:

New for this year at In It Together is the Steelworks stage, which is designed to showcase local homegrown talent. The Rewind arena has also been added, featuring throwback DJ sets.

The Paddock Stage is also set to return which showcases local talent, including artists who perform in both English and Welsh.

Speaking about this year’s festival Mark Hopkins, Head of Festivals said: ‘‘We can’t wait for this year’s festival, we built the excitement with our inaugural festival in 2022 we’re thrilled to be back for 2023 with even more stages, activities and an incredible line up to match. Stay tuned as we’ve got even more to announce between now and the festival!”

Tickets are on sale now and prices start from £169 for a weekend camping ticket or £359 for family tickets (2 adults, 2 children and up to 4 grandparents).