The Kooks announce 2022 Australian tour

The Kooks have announced a three-show run of Australian tour dates for later in the year, belatedly celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Inside In / Inside Out’.

The Brighton band will perform the album in full at all three shows, as well as selected tracks from across the rest of their six-album catalogue (including their forthcoming ‘10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’ record).

The stint will begin in Brisbane on Tuesday October 4, when The Kooks perform at the Fortitude Music Hall. They’ll head to Melbourne next, playing Festival Hall on Thursday October 6, before wrapping up at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday October 12.

Advertisement

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 12pm AEST this Friday (July 15), with a pre-sale running from the same time a day earlier. Find tickets here, and see more information on the pre-sale here.

The Kooks released ‘Inside In / Inside Out’ in January of 2006. It spawned six of the band’s biggest singles, including ‘Naïve’, ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’, ‘You Don’t Love Me’ and ‘Ooh La’.

Last June, they released a special edition of the album to celebrate its 15th anniversary – it featured a fully remastered audio mix (helmed by Gorillaz and The Killers collaborator John Davis) as well as a series of previously unheard demos and alternate takes.

While they’re in the country, The Kooks will headline this year’s edition of Grapevine Gathering, a music and wine festival that is, as its name implies, held in wineries across regional Australia. They’ll play all five dates of the travelling festival, appearing alongside the likes of Confidence Man, Ball Park Music, Peking Duk and Jack River.

‘10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’ is due out in full on July 22 via Lonely Cat and AWAL. Seven tracks from it have been released in the form of two three-song EPs – ‘Connection’ and ‘Beautiful World’, both of which are named for the key track featured – as well as the single ‘Cold Heart’. You can pre-order the album here.

The Kooks’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 4 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Thursday 6 – Melbourne, Festival Hall

Wednesday 12 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre