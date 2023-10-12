The Kooks announce 2024 North American tour with The Vaccines

The Kooks have announced a 2024 North American tour with The Vaccines – you can find all the details below.

The Brighton band are due to head to the US and Canada early next year, where they’ll celebrate the belated 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘Inside In/Inside Out’ (2006).

“We’re gonna play the whole record,” frontman Luke Pritchard explained in a video on social media. “We’re delighted to announce we’re gonna be joined by our friends The Vaccines. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Elsewhere, The Vaccines said that they’ll be performing “full headline length sets every night” of the tour. “See you there!” the group added. “We can’t waittt!”

Kicking off in Atlanta on February 29, the upcoming run of gigs also includes stop-offs in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York City, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Daisy The Great will appear as an additional support act.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time tomorrow (Friday, October 13) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Pre-sales will start later today (October 12).

The Kooks’ 2024 North American tour dates with The Vaccines are as follows:

FEBRUARY

29 – Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

MARCH

01 – Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

02 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

04 – QET History, Toronto, ON

05 – Mtelus, Montreal, QB

06 – Empire, Albany, NY

08 – MGM Fenway, Boston, MA

09 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

11 – Terminal 5, New York, NY

13 – Anthem, Washington DC

15 – Riviera, Chicago, IL

16 – The Filmore, Minneapolis, MN

18 – The Fillmore, Denver, CO

19 – Union, Salt Lake City, UT

21 – Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

22 – Fox Theatre, San Francisco, CA

The Kooks previously performed ‘Inside In/Inside Out’ in full on a celebratory UK and Ireland tour last year. They also released a 15th anniversary reissue of the album, the original of which features the singles ‘Naïve’, ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’ and ‘Ooh La’.

Reflecting on the LP during an interview with NME last year, Pritchard explained: “‘Inside In/Inside Out’ has got a lot of energy. It’s a coming-of-age album with a lot of angst, which is probably why teenagers still discover it.

“Really, though, I don’t know. Maybe it’s an algorithmic thing. The world is mad like that, but it’s exciting for us.”

The Kooks’ sixth and most recent studio effort, ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’, came out in July 2022.

Meanwhile, The Vaccines are gearing up to release their sixth album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ early next year. They’ve already previewed the project with the singles ‘Heartbreak Kid’ and ‘Sometimes, I Swear’.