The Kooks announce huge 2024 Brighton Beach show with Sea Girls, Maximo Park and Kate Nash

The Kooks have announced a huge summer 2024 show at Brighton Beach with Sea Girls, Maximo Park and Kate Nash.

The bands will be performing as part of the On The Beach series on July 21 along with special guests Nieve Ella, Brooke Combe and Fred Roberts.

The show is set to be The Kooks’ biggest hometown show to date. Tickets will be going on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday (December 15) from here.

Our biggest hometown show to date, right on the pebbles of Brighton Beach @onthebeachuk! ☀️In association with Radio X, we’ll be joined by an iconic line up on Sunday 21st July 2024 including Sea Girls, Maxïmo Park, Kate Nash, Nieve Ella, Brooke Combe and Fred Roberts. pic.twitter.com/4a9yI9p0cZ — The Kooks (@thekooksmusic) December 11, 2023

Advertisement

This summer saw performances from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Royal Blood, Carl Cox and more as part of On The Beach.

The Kooks also feature on the line-up for Lytham Festival’s 2024 edition, alongside Hozier, Courteeners, Madness and more.

The Brighton band recently announced a 2024 North American tour with The Vaccines.

The indie group are due to head to the US and Canada early next year, where they’ll celebrate the belated 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘Inside In/Inside Out’ (2006).

“We’re gonna play the whole record,” frontman Luke Pritchard explained in a video on social media. “We’re delighted to announce we’re gonna be joined by our friends The Vaccines. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

Last year The Kooks released sixth album ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’. Frontman Luke Pritchard told NME about the band’s decision to release it as three EPs before compiling it into an album.

“We’re not trying really hard to be Number One. We just felt like a change, and EPs seemed a fun, modern way of doing that: an EP is not too much and not too little,” he explained.

“Ironically, this is maybe the most cohesive record we’ve ever made, we’re just releasing it as EPs instead. It’s called ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’ as I like the idea of it being a cassette playlist.”