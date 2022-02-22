The Kooks, Jake Bugg, KELIS and more announced for Y Not Festival

Y Not Festival have unveiled the third wave of acts for its line-up this summer.

The Kooks have been announced as headliners for Thursday and will join previously announced headliners, Courteeners, Blossoms and Stereophonics.

Speaking about their headline slot, The Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard said: ​​“We’re really excited to be headlining Y Not Festival this year on the Thursday night.

Advertisement

“This is our first time playing Y Not, so we can’t wait to see you all and celebrate its return after two years away. We’re gonna start the weekend early with the biggest party ever!”

Joining them in the new wave of acts announced will be Jake Bugg, KELIS, Amy McDonald, The Hunna, Lucy Spraggan and more. You can see the updated line-up below.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, said: “We’re so excited to announce even more amazing acts for this year’s festival, and can’t wait to welcome The Kooks to Y Not for the first time, opening the weekend early as our Thursday headliners.

“Also completing 2022’s line-up are Jake Bugg, KELIS and returning Y Not favourites The Hunna and We Are Scientists, plus many more of the UK’s best up-and-comers. It’s been a long road getting here and we’re so grateful for the continued support – see you in July!”

Advertisement

The Derbyshire festival was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in September, organisers confirmed that it would return in 2022 between July 29-31.

Joining the aforementioned bill-toppers across the three days will also be the likes of Sleaford Mods, Pale Waves, Sports Team, Eve, Gabrielle, Jade Bird, Alfie Templeman and Sundara Karma.

Elsewhere, Levellers are scheduled to appear in a “special guests” slot, while Vistas, Larkins and Giant Rooks feature further down the bill.