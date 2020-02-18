Festivals

The Kooks and The Wombats lead latest All Points East 2020 line-up announcement

The bands will play at the London festival on May 30

Sam Moore
The Kooks / The Wombats (Picture: Getty)

The Kooks and The Wombats have been announced as the latest headliners of All Points East 2020.

The Victoria Park, London festival will be held over two weekends again this year, May 22-24 and 29-31.

All Points East have today (February 18) confirmed that The Kooks and The Wombats will perform at the festival on Saturday May 30.

The two bands will be joined on the bill for that day by Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, Gabrielle Aplin and Gang of Youths, with more acts set to be announced soon.

Jake Bugg (Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

All Points East have also announced a host of artists who will support Tame Impala when the Australian band headline the festival on May 23.

The Avalanches, Låpsley, Yellow Days, sir Was, Crumb, TOPS, Faye Webster, OTHERLiiNE and Jessy Lanza will all perform on the day ahead of the bill-topping set by Kevin Parker and his live band.

The only other two confirmed headliners at All Points East 2020 are Massive Attack and Kraftwerk, with headliners for the remaining two days of the festival (May 22 and 31) yet to be announced.

You can find tickets and more information about All Points East Festival 2020 here.

The Wombats frontman Matthew Murphy recently released a video for his side project Love Fame Tragedy.

