The Kunts’ ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t’ is in the running to be the UK’s Christmas number one

The Kunts’ song ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking Cunt’ has entered the top 20 of the UK’s singles chart and is now among the contenders for this year’s Christmas number one.

Released earlier this year as part of the cult comedy band’s July album ‘Kunts Punk In Your Face’, the song has already received the backing of Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

Brooker noted on Sunday (December 20) that ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking Cunt’ had risen to number two on iTunes’ UK songs chart, a likely response from the music-buying public to the UK government’s last-minute decision to scrap the proposed relaxation of coronavirus rules over the Christmas period and implement a new ‘Tier 4’ across London and the South East.

As of 11am this morning (December 22) the song is in fourth position, with Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Afterglow’ placed in third behind two versions of LadBaby’s charity single ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin” (proceeds from which go to The Trussell Trust) which occupy the top two spots.

‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking Cunt’ is currently at #3 on Amazon Music‘s current ranking of the best-selling songs in the UK, while it is top of Spotify’s UK ‘Viral 50’ chart.

While LadBaby (YouTubers Mark and Roxanne Hoyle) is the overwhelming favourite to secure the UK’s Christmas number one spot for the third consecutive year, the Official Charts Company’s midweek update – published yesterday (December 21) – revealed that The Kunts’ ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking Cunt’ is currently at #19.

The Kunts are priced at 8/1 by a number of bookmakers to grab the Christmas number one spot on Friday (December 25).

You can listen to The Kunts’ ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking Cunt’ below.

The cut-off point for streams and purchases to count towards this year’s UK Christmas singles chart is at 11:59pm on Thursday (December 24), with the UK’s Christmas number one for 2020 set to be announced on BBC Radio 1 from 2pm on Christmas Day.

Another contender for the UK Christmas number one this year is Liam Gallagher, who released the festive ballad ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ last week.