The Kunts’ ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’ lands at Number Five in Christmas Number One midweek charts

The Kunts’ ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’ has landed at Number Five in the Christmas midweek chart.

The band have once again launched a campaign to get the Christmas Number One after finishing at Number Five in 2020 with ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t’.

In the midweek charts released today (December 19), it was revealed that the group are currently on course for another Top 10 finish, with their new single ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’. However, they will need to maintain strong streaming numbers in the run-up to Christmas Eve as festive classics threaten their spot.

Currently in the lead for Christmas Number One is LadBaby and their Ed Sheeran and Elton John-featuring track ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’. Sheeran and John are also in the Number Two spot with their own collab ‘Merry Christmas’.

Festive hits like Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ (Number Three), Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (Number Four), The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ (Number Seven) and Shakin’ Stevens’ ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ (Number Eight) are all in the Top 10 at present.

The cut-off for sales and streams to count towards this year’s Christmas Number One race is 23:59 on December 23. If LadBaby take the top spot again, it will be their fourth consecutive Christmas Number One. The chart-topper will be announced on Christmas Eve on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills.

“There’s definitely a bigger buzz already than at this point last year, but we are a few troublemakers chivvying people along on social media, compared to the massive major label publicity machine behind Sheeran, Elton and LadBaby – so whether we get there will be purely down to whether enough people find out about it in time, and also whether people really believe that together we can all make a difference,” The Kunts’ frontman “Kunt” told NME recently.

Asked what it would mean to him to get the Christmas Number One, Kunt said: “It would mean everything. Not just personally but the idea of it being written into the history books that at Christmas 2021 collectively we all stood up and said, ‘We deserve better than this’.”