The Kunts fire back at LadBaby, accuses them of “using food banks to hawk records”

The Kunts have responded to comments made by LadBaby about their single ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’, which they’re hoping will bag this year’s Christmas Number One.

Earlier this week, LadBaby’s Mark Hoyle criticised The Kunts for their attempt to score a Christmas Number One with their song about the British prime minister.

He told the Official Charts: “Definitely – it takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title, but you never know.

“There’s definitely an element that people aren’t happy with this government, but our song is for charity – I don’t believe theirs is – and ours is trying to raise more money than ever for food banks. It’s something that is even more important given everything that is going on.”

He added: “Every year we say this will be the last time, but we keep coming back because the situation keeps getting worse. 7,000 food parcels are handed out every day this Christmas – that shouldn’t be happening in the UK.”

The YouTubers are going for their fourth consecutive Christmas Number One with ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’, which features Elton John and Ed Sheeran, who are similarly in the running with their own collab ‘Merry Christmas’. All proceeds from LadBaby’s single go to The Trussell Trust.

In response, The Kunts singer Kunt said at the time: “You’re all my sort of people. When you have someone in charge like Boris Johnson who lies, cheats and turns a blind eye to corruption, I think it is perfectly within our rights to express our dissatisfaction in any way we choose to do, while we still can. That’s nothing to be ashamed of, if anything we should be proud that we are prepared to stand up for what is right.”

Now, the band have responded further, issuing a statement to Clash in which they hit back at Hoyle and questioning his intentions with the charity single.

“Regarding Mark Hoyle’s comments that ‘it takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title’, I agree with him wholeheartedly,” The Kunts’ said. “It takes the sort of person that is prepared to look beyond the tepid diarrhoea that is pumped into people’s consciousness via mainstream TV, radio and the tabloid newspapers. The sort of person that is prepared [to] stand up for what they believe in and call out the government on their lies, cover-ups and corruption.