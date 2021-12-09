The Kunts launch campaign to get ‘Boris Johnson Is Still A Fucking C**t’ to Christmas Number One

Punk band The Kunts have launched a campaign to get their new song ‘Boris Johnson Is Still A Fucking C**t’ to Christmas Number One.

The track follows on from their 2020 effort, ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t’, which reached Number Five in the charts (just below Wham! And Mariah Carey) despite being banned from radio and was supported by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

‘Boris Johnson Is Still A Fucking C**t’ isn’t released on streaming until December 17 (to optimise The Kunts’ chances of an Xmas Number One) but the band have shared the music video, which you can see below.

Advertisement

The video sees the band chasing a Boris-lookalike in their Ghostbusters-inspired car while the track itself takes inspiration from The Addams Family theme tune, The KLF’s novelty sideproject The Timelords, and their 1988 single ‘Doctorin’ The Tardis’ and Depeche Mode’s 1989 track ‘Personal Jesus’.

According to their website BorisJohnson.Info, The Kunts have made this track because “Boris Johnson is a fucking c**t who still behaves as if no one has ever told him that.”

“Since last Christmas Boris Johnson has led a government that has:

– Repeatedly turned a blind eye to their own corruption, lying, rule-breaking and bullying.

– Tried to sneak through a bill to stop ordinary people lawfully and peacefully protesting against them.

– Tried to pass a bill to give them less chance of being held accountable for their corruption.”

Changing your profile pic is great way to help spread the word about #BORIS4XMASNO1 https://t.co/jR7J9LoHRr pic.twitter.com/ZX50JxirOF — Kunt and the Gang (@kuntandthegang) December 7, 2021

The track comes after it was revealed that Boris Johnson’s Tory government allegedly held several Christmas parties last year, while the rest of the UK was in a strict lockdown that banned indoor gatherings. They have also just announced Plan B restrictions on gigs, nightclubs and cinemas in the UK.

Advertisement

“The introduction of Plan B results in an unfair double standard” said Greg Parmley, CEO of Live music organisation LIVE.

Explaining what they hope to achieve with their track, The Kunts say they want:

“- To help voice dissatisfaction with the way he conducts himself.

– To further undermine his credibility in the media and among his remaining supporters.

– And to ruin his Christmas.”