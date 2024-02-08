The Last Dinner Party add three shows to 2024 UK and Ireland tour due to phenomenal demand

The Last Dinner Party have added three shows to their upcoming UK and Ireland tour due to huge demand.

The London five-piece announced details of their autumn tour in January, where they will be playing their biggest headline show to date at the Eventim Apollo. The tour will follow the band’s slew of North American dates this year in support of recently-shared debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’.

Now, the band have added an extra set of dates due to overwhelming demand. A brand new show at Belfast’s Telegraph Building has been added, alongside further dates in Dublin and one more show at the Eventim Apollo.

“We are delighted to say that our autumn adventures will be taken to even dizzier heights of frenzy and experimental trousers with new tour dates in Belfast, Dublin and London,” the band wrote on X/Twitter.

Tickets are on sale at 8am tomorrow (February 9) – get yours here.

The Last Dinner Party’s tour dates for 2024 are:

SEPTEMBER

18 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast [NEW]

23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

24 – O2 Academy, Leeds

25 – Octagon Centre, Sheffield

27 – The LCR, UEA, Norwich

28 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

29 – Tramshed, Cardiff

OCTOBER

1 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

2 – Rock City, Nottingham

4 – O2 Academy, Bristol

5 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

7 – 3Olympia, Dublin

8 – 3Olympia, Dublin [NEW]

10 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

12 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

14 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16 – Eventim Apollo, London

17 – Eventim Apollo, London [NEW]

NME saw the band play at their Roundhouse gig last week, where we gave their performance four stars: “Tonight feels like a glimpse into the next era of The Last Dinner Party, for which they’ll be hitting stages with a whole album out in the world. Give it one more week, and crowds will be reciting every word right back at them.”

The band also recently released their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, which NME gave a glowing four star review to: “Some may choose to posit the band’s success as an antidote to the intense scrutiny – about their rise, appearance and decision to make music without a ‘serious’ intention – they’ve received in their early career,” it read.

“But take all of that away, and you’re still left with fantastic songs that are easy to embrace and return to. It’s hard to miss all the things they’re doing right.”

In other news, The Last Dinner Party have hit back against industry plant allegations.