The Last Dinner Party announce 2023 UK tour with Picture Parlour

The Last Dinner Party have announced an upcoming tour of the UK set to kick off later this year. Check out the full dates below.

The band will start off with a show at Central Library in Blackpool on October 8. From there, they will embark on a nine-date run throughout the UK. Stops include Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, London, Cambridge, and Cardiff. The final stop will be at Fleece in Bristol on October 22.

Picture Parlour will be heading out on the tour serving as opening support for The Last Dinner Party. They will play every show aside for the first one in Blackpool.

Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 28 at 10am. Fans can sign up for pre-sale here. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, June 29 at 10am. Visit here for tickets.

The Last Dinner Party 2023 UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER

8 – Blackpool, Central Library (matinee show without Picture Parlour)

9 – Glasgow, King Tut’s

10 – Newcastle, The Cluny

12 – Manchester, Academy2

14 – Leeds, Live At Leeds

15 – Hull, The Welly

17 – London, Earth

19 – Cambridge, Portland Arms

21 – Cardiff, Swn Festival

22 – Bristol, Fleece

In other news, The Last Dinner Party played Glastonbury this past Saturday (June 24).

The band revealed that they will be releasing their second single ‘Sinner’ later this week on Friday June 30. They released their debut single back in April after months of anticipation.

Speaking to NME about their era of having no official releases, Bassist Georgia Davies shared: “I’m kind of going to miss our era of being like, ‘Yeah, we don’t have any songs.’ It’s kind of a flex to be like, ‘We’ve got nothing out, come to the show’. We’ve worked so hard on the songs and the recording of the songs, and everything. The build up has been immense. So yeah, it will be a relief to get out there, and show our families!”