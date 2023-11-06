The Last Dinner Party announce 2024 European tour

The Last Dinner Party have announced a European headline tour for 2024 – find all the details below.

The London band and NME 100 alumni are set to hit the road early next year in support of their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, which is out on February 2.

They’ll kick off the run of dates in Berlin on February 16 before making stop-offs in Cologne (17), Amsterdam (19), Paris (20), Brussels (21) Zurich (23), Milan (25) and Vienna (26).

Tickets go on general sale 10am CET/ 9am GMT next Monday (November 13) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time this Friday (November 10) by pre-ordering The Last Dinner Party’s album here before 3pm CET/ 2pm GMT on Thursday (November 9).

Writing on social media to confirm the upcoming gigs, The Last Dinner Party said: “Europe…we promised we’d come back for you. We’re setting sail at the gateway of 2024 on our headline tour to peddle our musical wares far and wide ⚓️.”

The group announced ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ last week and shared another single from the record, ‘On Your Side’. The song followed on from ‘Nothing Matters’, ‘Sinner’ and ‘My Lady Of Mercy’.

As confirmed in October, The Last Dinner Party will play a sold-out headline show at the Roundhouse in London on the eve of their album’s release (February 1). The group previously teased that the gig “could be historical”.

The Last Dinner Party are currently out on their first-ever North American tour, having completed a run of UK dates last month.

Recently, the band made their debut appearance on Later… With Jools Holland.

Speaking to NME back in April, frontwoman Abigail Morris explained that the forthcoming ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ wouldn’t have come out as it did if the group “hadn’t been playing live for so long” beforehand.

“We were really able to do a lot of experimenting and feeling the emotion of the songs live, and I think that’s informed it,” she said.