The Last Dinner Party announce extensive 2024 US tour

The Last Dinner Party have announced a tour across North America for 2024.

The UK baroque-pop band will be heading across the pond in March, April, July and August in support of their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy‘, which is out February 2.

The group will begin the 20-date stint at Lunario in Mexico City on March 19, making stops in Boston, New York, Toronto, Portland, San Francisco and more, before they wrap up at The Complex in Salt Lake City on August 7. Miss Grit will also perform as support across select dates.

Pre-sale starts Tuesday (January 23) at 10am ET, ahead of general sale Friday (January 26) at 10am ET from here.

“North America Dinner Guests!!! We are thrilled to unveil that we will be gracing your beauteous towns and charming cities from March, with support from @miss_grit,” the band shared on Instagram.

“Chime the bells, flare the beacons, and signal the alarms to secure thy tickets swiftly!”

The Last Dinner Party’s 2024 US tour dates are:

MARCH

19 – Mexico City, MX, Lunario

21 – Austin, TX, Scoot Inn

22 – Dallas, TX, The Studio at The Factory

24 – Boston, MA, Royale Boston*

26 – New York, NY, Webster Hall*

27 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel*

29 – Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD*

30 – Toronto, ON, The Concert Hall*

31 – Detroit, MI, The Majestic Theatre*

APRIL

2 – Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall*

4 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue*

5 – Milwaukee, WI, Turner Hall Ballroom*

9 – Portland, OR, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

10 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre*

11 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox*

14 – Phoenix, AZ, Crescent Ballroom*

16 – San Francisco, CA, Bimbo’s 365 Club*



JULY

31 – Kansas City, MO at The Truman

AUGUST

2 – St. Charles, IA, Hinterland Festival

6 – Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

7 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

*with Miss Grit

The tour announcement follows the band’s first-ever North American tour last year, which saw them perform five dates in October and November.

In a five-star review of their live show in London last April, NME wrote: “The Last Dinner Party’s ability to go straight from something as potent and wrenching as slow-burning ballad ‘Mirror’ to hamming up the theatrics of ‘Lady Of Mercy’ is a hugely impressive skill: even this early on in their career, on stage, they prove to be masters of contrast. It’s impossibly beautiful, ecstatic and ridiculous all at once.”

Speaking to NME ahead of the release of their debut album, vocalist Abigail Morris said that their ‘whole mission statement is very theatrical”, adding: “We love being intentional and indulgent. I mean, we have a composer! We want to flex that!”

The band recently made their debut appearance on US TV, followed by a performance on The Graham Norton Show.