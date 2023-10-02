The Last Dinner Party announce “intimate variety show” at London’s Roundhouse

The Last Dinner Party have shared details of an “intimate variety show” at London’s Roundhouse next year – find ticket information below.

The London-based band will play the Camden venue on February 1, 2024 with support from Heartworms.

They wrote on Instagram that there’s “no particular reason for this event….none at all…”, but hinted that it could make for an unmissable experience. “We recommend very very strongly that you attend, could be historical,” they added.

Tickets go on sale here this Friday (October 6) but fans can register for a pre-sale here that opens this Wednesday (October 4). Registration closes at 4pm BST tomorrow (October 3).

The news follows the band announcing recently their first-ever North American tour.

Kicking off on October 31, the five-piece will make their way to the East Coast for their first show at The Atlantis in Washington D.C.. From there, they will make stops in New York City and Philadelphia before heading over to the West Coast to play a show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Visit here for any remaining tickets.

In a five-star review of their live show in London in April, NME wrote: “The Last Dinner Party’s ability to go straight from something as potent and wrenching as slow-burning ballad ‘Mirror’ to hamming up the theatrics of ‘Lady Of Mercy’ is a hugely impressive skill: even this early on in their career, on stage, they prove to be masters of contrast. It’s impossibly beautiful, ecstatic and ridiculous all at once.”