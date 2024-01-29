The Last Dinner Party announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2024

The Last Dinner Party have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2024 – check out the details below.

The British baroque-pop group will be playing 16 dates this autumn, including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Eventim Apollo in October.

The tour will kick off at O2 City Hall in Newcastle on September 23, followed by dates in Leeds, Norwich, Birmingham, Dublin and more, before they wrap up in London on October 16.

The tour will follow the band’s lengthy run of European and North American dates this year in support of debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ (out February 2).

Fans can pre-order the album before 5pm GMT next Tuesday (February 6) to access a pre-sale code for the tour. Pre-sale tickets will be live from 8am GMT on Wednesday (February 7), before general sale at 8am on Friday (February 9). You can buy your tickets here.

UK & IRELAND!!! Pre-order ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ from our official store before 6th feb 5pm for access to pre-sale tickets 🍇 🍇 🍇 https://t.co/n20WbH34B3⁰⁰P.S, if you’ve already pre-ordered, you’ll still receive a code x pic.twitter.com/m8BwvsdYZp — The Last Dinner Party (@lastdinnerparty) January 29, 2024

The Last Dinner Party’s UK and Ireland tour dates for 2024 are:

SEPTEMBER

23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

24 – O2 Academy, Leeds

25 – Octagon Centre, Sheffield

27 – The LCR, UEA, Norwich

28 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

29 – Tramshed, Cardiff

OCTOBER

1 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

2 – Rock City, Nottingham

4 – O2 Academy, Bristol

5 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

7 – 3Olympia, Dublin

10 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

12 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

14 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16 – Eventim Apollo, London

Speaking about ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ in a press statement, The Last Dinner Party said: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together.

“This is an archaeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.”

The band also spoke to NME about the creative process in their recent cover interview. “Our whole mission statement is very theatrical,” said frontwoman Abigail Morris. “We love being intentional and indulgent. I mean, we have a composer! We want to flex that!”

The band are also due to perform a sold out show at London’s Roundhouse on the eve of the album’s release this Thursday (February 1).

In other news from The Last Dinner Party, the band recently revealed that Courtney Love helped them censor their ‘Nothing Matters’ lyrics for radio.