The Last Dinner Party announces first-ever North American tour

The Last Dinner Party have announced their first-ever North American tour.

Kicking off on October 31, the five-piece will make their way to the East Coast for their first show at The Atlantis in Washington D.C.. From there, they will make stops in New York City and Philadelphia before heading over to the West Coast to play a show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Their final show of the tour will take place on November 9 at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. Fans can register for pre-sale access by signing up for the band’s official mailing list here.

Ticket pre-sale will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, September 19 at 10am local time. The general sale will take place on Friday, September 22. Visit here for tickets.

In a five-star review of their live show in London, NME shared: “The Last Dinner Party’s ability to go straight from something as potent and wrenching as slow-burning ballad ‘Mirror’ to hamming up the theatrics of ‘Lady Of Mercy’ is a hugely impressive skill: even this early on in their career, on stage, they prove to be masters of contrast. It’s impossibly beautiful, ecstatic and ridiculous all at once.”

Speaking about the significance of performing live, front woman Abigail Morris told NME: “The live show is such an important part of us as a band, and we wanted to start to build a kind of community and an idea around the live shows before putting out music. We wanted to kind of start it in an organic, old fashioned way. It’s more fun to have it being this human thing you have to go and see and share.”

The band are set to kick off their UK tour next month. Tickets for the run are on sale now here.