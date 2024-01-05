The Last Dinner Party crowned BBC Sound of 2024 winners

The Last Dinner Party have been named the winner of the BBC’s Sound of 2024 poll.

The London-based indie band and NME 100 alumni, made up of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, were chosen as winners by a panel of over 140 music industry experts and artists.

The band beat out Olivia Dean, who came second, and Peggy Gou, Tyla and Elmiene, who rounded out the top five spots.

The achievement follows a massive breakout year for the band, who featured on NME’s The Cover in December.

In that interview, they opened up about their meteoric rise, saying, “It can feel a bit like going in a car really fast and not being in charge of the steering wheel. We’re trying to ignore the words ‘hype’ and ‘buzzy band’ and just focus on what grounds us: playing, writing and rehearsing our music.”

Speaking about topping the list, the band said: “We are overjoyed to have won BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of Award for 2024! We predict amazing things happening in music this year and it is truly an honour to even be a part of it.

“BBC Radio has championed us and so many other young artists from the start of their careers, we still can’t believe it every time we hear one of our songs being played. Every artist who has been nominated or won over the years is such a powerhouse, it humbles us to join their ranks! Thank you to guitar music for never dying. Bands are back, baby.”

Previous winners of the annual list include Adele, Sam Smith, PinkPantheress, HAIM and Sam Fender. BBC Radio 1 will host a special event from Maida Vale Studios on January 8, with performances from artists on the list.

The Last Dinner Party’s debut album, ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’, is set to be released on February 2, and will include their singles ‘Nothing Matters’, ‘Sinner’, ‘My Lady Of Mercy’, ’On Your Side’ and ‘Caesar on a TV Screen’. Pre—order the album here.

They will play a sold-out headline show at the Roundhouse in London on the eve of the album’s release (February 1). The group previously teased that the gig “could be historical”.

Speaking to NME back in April, frontwoman Morris explained that ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’ wouldn’t have come out as it did if the group “hadn’t been playing live for so long” beforehand.

“We were really able to do a lot of experimenting and feeling the emotion of the songs live, and I think that’s informed it,” she said.

Morris and co. are also set to embark on their UK and European tour in the coming weeks too – kicking off on January 30 with a slot at The Fleece venue in Bristol. From there they will play the Roundhouse show before continuing with a run of record store dates and live shows in Germany, France, Italy and more. Visit here for remaining tickets.