The Last Dinner Party make ‘Later…with Jools Holland’ debut with ‘Nothing Matters’ and ‘My Lady of Mercy’

The Last Dinner Party made their Later…with Jools Holland debut by playing two songs – watch the videos below.

The band played two of the three singles they have so far released, ‘Nothing Matters’ and ‘My Lady of Mercy’, both of which were produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine, Foals).

Alongside the band, the episode also featured performances from Johnny Marr, Take That, METTE, Frankie Archer and Skindred.

The Last Dinner Party recently completed their UK tour, and they are now preparing to cross the Atlantic Ocean and make their way to the US.

They will play five gigs there, with stops in New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Chicago. They will then make their way back to Europe as opening support for Hozier on his arena tour.

Earlier this month, they also announced details of an “intimate variety show” that they will play at London’s Roundhouse on February 1, 2024, with support from Heartworms.

Check out their full tour dates below and visit here for any remaining US tickets.

In a five-star review of their live show in London in April, NME wrote: “The Last Dinner Party’s ability to go straight from something as potent and wrenching as slow-burning ballad ‘Mirror’ to hamming up the theatrics of ‘Lady Of Mercy’ is a hugely impressive skill: even this early on in their career, on stage, they prove to be masters of contrast. It’s impossibly beautiful, ecstatic and ridiculous all at once.”

The Last Dinner Party’s live dates are:

OCTOBER

31 – The Atlantis, Washington D.C.

NOVEMBER

2 – Bowery Ballroom, New York

4 – Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia

6 – El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

9 – Bottom Lounge, Chicago

26 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm (w/ Hozier)

28 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (w/ Hozier)

29 – Zenith, Paris (w/ Hozier)

DECEMBER

2 – Velodrome, Berlin (w/ Hozier)

3 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna (w/ Hozier)

5 – Sporthall, Hamburg (w/ Hozier)

6 – Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague (w/ Hozier)

8 – Forest National, Brussels (w/ Hozier)

10 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (w/ Hozier)

11 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (w/ Hozier)

13 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (w/ Hozier)

15 – OVO Wembley Arena, London (w/ Hozier)

17 – SSE Arena, Belfast (w/ Hozier)

19 – The Workman’s Club, Dublin



2024

FEBRUARY

1 – The Roundhouse, London