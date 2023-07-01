The Last Dinner Party share new single ‘Sinner’ and announce more UK shows

The Last Dinner Party have shared their second single and announced new UK tour dates – listen to ‘Sinner’ below.

Following a summer of festivals and in between support gigs with First Aid Kit and Hozier, the five-piece will play 11 recently-announced gigs across the UK with Picture Parlour in support.

After the band’s first gig at London’s EartH sold out in a matter of hours, they have now added a second on the following night (October 18).

To celebrate the news of the tour, the band have shared ‘Sinner’, the follow-up to their debut single ‘Nothing Matters’, alongside a live performance video.

Discussing the new track, guitarist Lizzie Mayland said: “’Sinner’ is a story of self-acceptance, and the longing for the past and present self to become one.”

Watch the video for ‘Sinner’, listen to the new track and see the new UK tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now here.

The Last Dinner Party’s 2023 UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER 2023

8 – Blackpool, Central Library (matinee show without Picture Parlour)

9 – Glasgow, King Tut’s

10 – Newcastle, The Cluny

12 – Manchester, Academy2

14 – Leeds, Live At Leeds

15 – Hull, The Welly

17 – London, EartH (sold out)

18 – London, EartH (new date)

19 – Cambridge, Portland Arms

21 – Cardiff, Swn Festival

22 – Bristol, Fleece

Speaking to NME about their era of having no official releases, Bassist Georgia Davies shared: “I’m kind of going to miss our era of being like, ‘Yeah, we don’t have any songs.’ It’s kind of a flex to be like, ‘We’ve got nothing out, come to the show’.

“We’ve worked so hard on the songs and the recording of the songs, and everything. The build up has been immense. So yeah, it will be a relief to get out there, and show our families!”

Reviewing a recent live show of the band’s, NME said: “The Last Dinner Party’s ability to go straight from something as potent and wrenching as slow-burning ballad ‘Mirror’ to hamming up the theatrics of ‘Lady Of Mercy’ is a hugely impressive skill: even this early on in their career, on stage, they prove to be masters of contrast. It’s impossibly beautiful, ecstatic and ridiculous all at once.”

The band also recently responded to allegations of being industry plants. “This is just a nasty lie,” they said.