The Last Dinner Party respond to industry plant allegations

The Last Dinner Party have responded to claims that they are an ‘industry plant’ band.

The much-hyped London group and NME 100 alumni – who are signed to Island Records – released their debut single ‘Nothing Matters’ last week to widespread acclaim.

On Tuesday (April 25), the five-piece played a sold-out headline show at Camden Assembly in London, which followed support slots with The Rolling Stones and Nick Cave. The band will open for Florence + The Machine and First Aid Kit this summer, and are also due to embark on a UK and European tour.

Off the back of their recent plaudits and achievements, some Twitter users have suggested that The Last Dinner Party could be an ‘industry plant’ act, ‘nepo babies’ or may have had prior connections in the music industry.

Earlier today (April 27), the group responded to a tweet that claimed they were “nothing special” and had been “clearly made by a label”.

They replied: “I know I shouldn’t engage but this is just a nasty lie.

“We weren’t put together like a K-pop girl group, we’ve known each other since we were 18 as we met during freshers week, there are videos of us playing live as an unsigned band all last year and we got signed from those.”

In a pair of follow-up posts, TLDP added: “If you don’t like our music, or our vibes, that’s okay! But it’s not fine to accuse us of not writing these songs or existing as a band in our own right.

“None of us have famous or industry parents either, shock horror!”

Elsewhere, the group responded to a fan who said they “knew” The Last Dinner Party would be accused of being ‘nepo babies’ “in the same way Wet Leg have been”.

“You called it!!” the band wrote. “Honestly wish I was a nepo baby it would’ve made life in general a lot easier.”

TLDP later joked that “our boyfriends wrote all the parts” and they were “just there to look pretty!” You can see those tweets below.

As Clash notes, the quintet are managed by Qprime – a huge company that also has the likes of Metallica and Muse on its current roster.

The Last Dinner Party have also announced a new London headline gig as part of their summer 2023 tour. They’ll take to the stage at Oslo in Hackney on June 13. Tickets go on sale at 10am BST tomorrow (April 28) – buy yours here.

Additionally, the band are set to make appearances at The Great Escape Festival, Reading & Leeds, Latitude, Y Not, Truck Festival, Boardmasters, Green Man and Electric Picnic.

In a five-star review of this week’s show in Camden, NME wrote: “Even this early on in their career, on stage, [The Last Dinner Party] prove to be masters of contrast. It’s impossibly beautiful, ecstatic and ridiculous all at once.”

During a recent interview with NME, frontwoman Abigail Morris revealed that TLDP’s debut studio album was “coming, you know, it’s alive”.

“We did it in Church Studios in Crouch Hill, with [Arctic Monkeys and Foals producer] James Ford, who’s a fucking wonderful, kind, talented man, who really just understood us in a way that no one else has musically,” she continued.

“It was just a complete dream come true. There’s been so much intensity around us for so long, so it was nice to have that month of peace.”

Bassist Georgia Davies added: “We’ll have more music by the end of the year.”